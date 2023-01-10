Wildcat Wrap: Action resuming soon in tennis, track, swimming

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Tennis is back in action this week, as the women’s team plays its Red-Blue match Wednesday, then starts the season hosting UTEP and UC San Diego Monday. The Wildcats welcome in a top-20 freshman class, led by 5-star recruit and Tucson native Tanvi Narendran. Key returners include seniors Kayla Wilkins and Lexi Ryngler.

The men’s team also has its Red-Blue match Wednesday, then opens the year hosting Bradley and Grand Canyon on Saturday. Expectations are high for the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 15 in the ITA Coaches Poll. Arizona is led by fifth-year senior Jonas Ziverts and junior Gustaf Strom.

Track and field

Arizona’s Roy P. Drachman Stadium was honored by World Athletics for hosting three meets considered among the best in the world: the Desert Heat Classic, the Jim Click Shootout, and the Tucson Elite Classic.

“Roy P. Drachman Stadium, and Tucson is an amazing place to compete,” said Arizona coach Frank Harvey. ”The world of track and field knows this fact, and they line up to come. They are treated with fairness and kindness by our officials and meet organizers, and it allows them to relax and compete at the highest levels. Accompany this with bringing in some of the top athletes and universities in the world to a facility that’s conducive for high level performance, and you will get these top-level competitions that are ranked by the IAAF.”

Harvey said the stadium’s rankings will grow as the school finds more ways to improve the facility, which is located off-campus. ”They say, if we build it, they will come. In this case, when we improve it, more will come, and the Tucson community and the University of Arizona will win!”

The Arizona track and field team returns to action next Friday with the Lumberjack Team Challenge in Flagstaff.

Women’s swimming and diving

It’s meet week for women’s swimming and diving, which hosts NAU and Washington at Hillenbrand Aquatics Center Friday. The meet marks another opportunity to see diver Delaney Schnell, who is fresh off winning the 10-meter championship at USA Winter Nationals. The following weekend, Arizona hosts No. 11 Cal Friday and No. 3 Stanford Saturday.