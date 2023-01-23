Arizona women’s basketball holds steady in Associated Press Top 25 after win over ASU

Arizona women’s basketball only had one game last week and it was against a team that was winless in Pac-12 play, but the easy victory over Arizona State was enough to keep the Wildcats at No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25.

POLL ALERT: Women's AP Top 25 has no teams from Texas for the first time in its 47-year history; South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford top rankings.



Arizona led by as many as 17 against the Sun Devils on Sunday. The Wildcats went on to win by 13 despite giving up 29 free throws.

UA is one of five Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. Stanford moved up one spot to No. 3 and UCLA rose a position to No. 8. Utah dropped one spot to No. 9, giving the conference three teams in the Top 10. Colorado dropped one spot to No. 25.

The conference had six teams ranked last week for the first time this season. Oregon fell out after losing to unranked Oregon State over the weekend. The Ducks are still receiving votes but are well down the “others receiving votes” list with just 10 points. Southern California is also receiving votes, placing just ahead of UO with 22 points.

Arizona will host Washington and Washington State next week. The Wildcats are 15-4 overall and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. They are tied with USC at fifth place in the conference standings. The two teams will play just once this season, and the Women of Troy will have home court advantage in that contest.

Stanford leads the league at 7-1. Three teams are tied for second at 6-2, but only UCLA has played all eight games. Both Colorado and Utah were credited with a win when ASU forfeited the weekend before last.