Wildcat Wrap: Delaney Schnell named Pac-12 diver of the week

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Delaney Schnell concluded her last home collegiate competition on top, winning Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week after taking first place in the 1-meter and 3-meter events Saturday against Stanford, which was Senior Day for the Arizona swimming and diving and program.

Schnell also won first place in the 3-meter event Friday against Cal and finished runner-up in the 1-meter.

This is the second time this month Schnell has won the award.

The Arizona women fell to Stanford 169.5 to 99.5 and the men lost 190-89. A day prior facing Cal, the women fell 199-94 and the men lost 187-98.

Schnell and the Wildcats conclude the regular season Saturday at ASU.

Track and field

Jordan Geist was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national athlete of the week after throwing 21.48m in the shot put at the Lumberjack Team Challenge in Flagstaff, breaking his own program record.

Geist’s throw was one of two school records broken at the Flagstaff event, Talie Bonds broke the 60m hurdles record with a time of 8.10.

Seven Arizona athletes won their competitions, marking a strong start to the indoor season.

The Wildcats next compete at the Texas Tech Open Multi’s in Lubbock, Texas and the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, both later this week.

Women’s golf

The women's golf team opened the 2023 calendar Monday with the one-day Match in the Desert at the Superstition Mountain (Arizona), finishing in fourth place at 9-under par. Arizona was led by freshmen Maria Cabanillas and Julia Misemer, who both shot 3-under.

The season picks up next weekend when Arizona travels to Mexico for the Guadalajara FMG Tournament.

“It was important for our entire team to get back on the course and compete,” said head coach Laura Ianello. “Today was our first official competition in nearly three months after adding a couple of talented golfers at the semester break, and I thought we came out a played some quality golf as a team. Even though it was a short event, I felt like this was a great way to fine tune before an action-packed week in Mexico in two weeks.”

Men’s and women’s tennis

The Arizona tennis programs return to action this week as they travel to Texas for the ITA Kickoff.

The women are coming off a pair of wins this past Sunday over Cal Poly (6-1) and GCU (4-0). They’ll be tested Saturday when they take on No. 18 Florida in College Station. Arizona will then play either Texas A&M or FAU Sunday.

The men, ranked No. 15 nationally, open play Saturday against FAU, then will play either No. 7 Texas or Cal Sunday.