Noah Fifita wins second straight Pac-12 Freshman of Week award

Once can be considered a fluke, twice is the start of a pattern.

For the second week in a row, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week thanks to his near-flawless performance in Saturday’s 44-6 road beatdown of then-No. 19 Washington State.

The redshirt freshman was 34 of 43 for 342 yards as the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) racked up 516 yards and more than 38 minutes of clock time. This comes after Fifita threw for 303 yards and five TDs in a triple-overtime loss at USC.

Fifita, who took over for an injured Jayden de Laura late in a road win over Stanford on Sept. 23, has thrown for 946 yards with eight TDs against two interceptions this season. He’s completed 75.2 percent of his passes.

The last Arizona player to win any sort of Pac-12 award in back-to-back weeks was Khalil Tate, who during his magical October in 2017 was the conference’s Player of the Week four times in a row. The last Pac-12 freshman to win consecutive awards was Oregon State running back Damien Martinez in the final two weeks of the regular season last fall.