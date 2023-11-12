Arizona Wildcats open as slight underdog vs. Utah

Arizona football will take the field as a small underdog Saturday when it plays its final home game of the season

Arizona has opened as a 1-point underdog to Utah, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The Pac-12 announced today that the game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. MST Saturday and will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

The Wildcats are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) at home this season. The point total in all five of Arizona’s home games have gone under.

The UA is coming off a 34-31 win at Colorado as 10.5-point favorites, marking just the second time this season it has failed to cover. Both of the Wildcats’ failed covers came on the road in conference play (the other a 21-20 win at Stanford as 13-point favorites).

Utah, meanwhile, is 6-3-1 ATS this season and 4-1 in its last five games. The lone game it failed to cover in that stretch was a 35-6 home loss to Oregon as 6.5-point underdogs.

Utah is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 road games. This past Saturday Utah covered as a 9-point underdog at Washington, falling 35-28.

History says the Wildcats have a good chance at covering and winning this Saturday, according to past odds from OddsShark’s college football database.

Dating back to 2010, Arizona is 8-2 overall and 9-1 ATS as home underdogs of three or fewer points, with two of those wins and covers coming in the last two games played at Arizona Stadium.

The last time Arizona failed to cover as a home underdog of three or fewer points was a 2017 loss to Houston by a score of 19-16.

