Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s home finale vs. Utah

Jedd Fisch finally got his day game, but not the national audience you’d hope to get for a game featuring ranked teams in November.

Arizona’s home finale against Utah has been set for a 12:30 p.m. MT kickoff, with the Pac-12 Network airing the game. It will mark the seventh time this season the Wildcats will play on the conference’s own channel.

Utah (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) is coming off a 35-28 loss at Washington on Saturday, one that knocked it out of the conference title game race. Arizona (7-3, 5-2) is still in the hunt thanks to its 34-31 walkoff win at Colorado.

This is latest into a season Arizona has had its first home game start earlier than 5 p.m. since 2018 when the Territorial Cup was an afternoon kickoff. The Wildcats have had at least one afternoon home kickoff every year but one (2017) since 2010.

First day game (before 5 p.m.) of season at Arizona Stadium (Since 2010)

2023: Nov. 18 vs. Utah (TBD)

2022: Oct. 29 vs. USC (L, 45-37)

2021: Nov. 6 vs. Cal (W, 10-3)

2020: Nov. 14 vs. USC (L, 34-30)*

2019: Nov. 2 vs. Oregon State (L, 56-38)

2018: Nov. 24 vs. ASU (L, 41-40)

2017: None

2016: Oct. 15 vs. USC (L, 48-14)

2015: Oct. 2 vs. Oregon State (W, 44-7)

2014: Nov. 15 vs. Washington (W, 27-26)

2013: Nov. 16 vs. Washington State (L, 24-17)

2012: Oct. 27 vs. USC (W, 39-36)

2011: Nov. 5 vs. Utah (L, 34-21)

2010: Oct. 9 vs. Oregon State (L, 29-27)

*-season opener