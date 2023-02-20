Arizona volleyball announces hire of AVCA Hall of Famer Deitre Collins-Parker as assistant coach

Rita Stubbs has made her first official assistant coaching hire since taking over as head coach of Arizona volleyball. The program announced the hiring of Deitre Collins-Parker on Monday morning.

Join us in welcoming @coachdeitre as our new assistant coach! #BearDown — Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) February 20, 2023

Collins-Parker spent last season coaching in Athletes Unlimited, an organization that sponsors women’s professional leagues in softball, volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse.

Prior to that, she held head coaching positions at San Diego State, Cornell, and UNLV and assistant coaching positions at Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Northern Arizona, and Houston. Her last college coaching position was as associate head coach at Coastal Carolina where she was hired in 2021.

Collins-Parker earned conference coach of the year honors in the Mountain West at SDSU in 2012 and in the WAC with UNLV in 1998. Her teams at Cornell won the Ivy League three times and went to the NCAA Tournament twice.

Collins-Parker coaches USA Volleyball High Performance youth volleyball in the Arizona region where she and Stubbs have coached together. She was also director of volleyball at Sports Legacy USA in Mesa, Ariz.

Let's hear it for the GIRLS! The Arizona Region of USA Volleyball showed up at the USA All-Star Volleyball Championships!! #AZHP



Day 4: Rita Stubbs & Deitre Collins-Parker | AZ Girls International Youth take Bronze.



https://t.co/x0s8UOs5YD #AZRegion #USAV #HighPerformance pic.twitter.com/hdUDn2gsnX — AZ Region Volleyball (@usavaz) July 27, 2022

In her playing days, Collins-Parker was a star for Hawai’i where she was named an All-American three times. The middle blocker won back-to-back national titles with the Rainbow Wahine in 1982 and 1983. She was the national player of the year in both 1983 and 1984 and was part of the 1988 USA volleyball team at the Seoul Olympics. She was the first volleyball player to ever win the Honda Broderick Cup as the best female athlete in college sports.

First time ever two #HawaiiWVB alums coaching against each other as UH’s Robyn Ah Mow-Santos takes on San Diego State’s Deitre Collins-Parker! Both were All-Americans at Hawai’i under Dave Shoji and both played for the US Olympic Team! #GoBows #NCAAvb pic.twitter.com/kGZTlx0gcM — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 10, 2018

Collins-Parker was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2008.

Collins-Parker had been listed as the volunteer assistant coach for a few weeks before being announced as an official hire in a paid position. Stubbs was a staff of one after former assistant coach Brandon Chan left following the retirement of long-time head coach Dave Rubio.