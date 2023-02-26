Arizona’s Delaney Schnell wins two Pac-12 Championship events, named Diver of the Meet

Arizona diver Delaney Schnell added to her decorated collegiate career with a pair of Pac-12 Championship event titles over the weekend.

Schnell, a senior, won the 1-meter competition for the third consecutive year and also took home the 3-meter title for the first time in her career. Schnell finished runner-up in the platform dive.

Schnell was named the Pac-12 Championship Women’s Diver of the Meet for the third straight year.

Schnell scored 355.50 points in the 1-meter event, more than 30 points better than the runner-up. Arizona’s Quinn Gariepy-Regan placed fifth in the competition.

In the 3-meter dive, Schnell posted 373.60 points, more than 45 points ahead of the runner-up. Schnell is a two-time All-American in the 3-meter, but it was the one competition she hadn’t won at the Pac-12s.

Schnell entered the final event, the platform dive, as the favorite having won the event the last two years. Despite leading after prelims, Schnell fell just short of the title, scoring 325.05 points to USC diver Nike Agunbiade’s 330.10 points.

Schnell’s two titles and one runner-up finish significantly bolstered the Arizona women team score. The Wildcats finished in sixth place with 607 points.

If Schnell’s diving accolades weren’t enough, she was also named the Pac-12 Conference Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Schnell will now turn her attention towards NCAA Championships March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.