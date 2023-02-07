Wildcat Wrap: Arizona women’s golf finishes strong in Guadalajara

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

The Arizona women’s golf team traveled to Mexico this week for the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club, finishing sixth overall in a packed field.

The Wildcats shot a 33-over par for the three-day tournament, led by Gile Bite Starkute, who shot 4-over for a tie for seventh place. Carolina Melgrati and Julia Misemar each shot 9-over to finish in a tie for 18th.

Arizona finished the tournament one stroke out of fifth-place and 25 strokes behind champion Baylor.

Arizona coach Laura Ianello was impressed with how the team finished after struggling in the first two rounds.

“I am very proud of how our team responded (Monday) after a challenging start to the tournament,” said Ianello. “We were 10-under as a team on the front nine today, which was a testament to our young ladies’ resiliency and determination. We will ride the momentum of this strong final round with us as we prepare for our next tournament and use this entire week in Mexico as a learning experience.”

Arizona returns to action Sunday for the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California.

Men’s tennis

The No. 17 Wildcats had a successful homestead, defeating Pepperdine 6-1 Friday and San Diego 4-2 Saturday to move to 5-1 on the season.

Facing Pepperdine, Arizona doubles partners Jonas Ziverts and Jay Friend took down the Waves’ No. 34 ranked pair of Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel 6-2. Arizona won the doubles point and four of five singles points.

Arizona’s Colton Smith, ranked No. 85 nationally, picked up a big singles win over Pepperdine’s No. 31 ranked De Jonge, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

FOR THE CLINCH



Arizona won the doubles point Saturday against San Diego, then won three of five singles points with one match left unfinished.

The Wildcats travel to Texas this weekend where they’ll face No. 11 Baylor Friday and No. 6 Texas Sunday. The Longhorns already handed Arizona a 4-0 loss earlier in the season.

Women’s tennis

Arizona swept its competition over the weekend, beating Fresno State Friday, then topping Florida Atlantic and NAU Saturday.

The Fresno State match proved Arizona could win from behind, as the Wildcats conceded the doubles point before winning four of five completed singles matches. Impressively, all four of Arizona’s singles points came in straight sets. The UA won the match 4-2.

Arizona responded Saturday with a 4-0 win over FAU, sweeping the doubles competition and winning three singles points in straight sets.

In the final match of the weekend, a 4-1 win over NAU, Arizona took home the doubles point and again used straight sets to win each of its singles points. Midori Castillo-Meza led Arizona on the No. 1 court throughout the weekend.

The Wildcats travel to Honolulu this weekend for a pair of matches against Hawaii Feb. 10 and 11.

Track and field

Arizona track and field competed in the WSU Open/Invite & Multi’s this past weekend in Spokane.

The Wildcats’ lone event win came in the women’s distance medley relay with a time of 11:44.28.

Arizona next competes in the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque Feb. 10-11.