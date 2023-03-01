Arizona signees Breya Cunningham, Jada Williams named Naismith All-Americans

High school teammates and Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams can add another accolade next to their names: Naismith All-Americans.

Cunningham and Williams were named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls All-America team Wednesday, with Cunningham earning Second-Team honors while Williams was named Third-Team.

Cunningham and Williams star at La Jolla Country Day School, which is ranked No. 5 nationally according to MaxPreps. Cunningham and Williams both play for USA Basketball as well.

The duo were previously named McDonald’s All-Americans, where they’ll play together on the West Team.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-4 post player, is ranked No. 14 on ESPN HoopGurlz class of 2023 recruiting rankings. Williams, a 5-foot-6 guard, is ranked No. 21.

The two are in their second season playing together for LJCD. The Torreys are 29-3 and play Saturday in the regional semifinals of the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships.

Arizona would likely have had a third Naismith All-American in Montaya Dew, but Dew opted to forego her senior season and enroll at the UA in January.