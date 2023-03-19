NCAA Women’s Tournament: Slow starts end the season for Arizona in the 2nd round

It couldn’t have been a worse start for Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The seventh-seeded Wildcats were behind 12-2 in the first quarter and ended the period with almost as many turnovers (7) as points (8). A run in the second quarter wasn’t enough, as the second-seeded Maryland Terrapins controlled the second half to defeat the Wildcats 77-64 at the XFINITY Center in College Park on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona had trouble on both ends of the floor to start the game. Arizona started shaving points off the lead early in the second quarter, getting it down to eight points at the 8:23 mark. The Wildcats started finding Cate Reese in the paint and taking care of the ball.

It was the formula for success. Arizona outscored Maryland 25-15 in the second quarter, taking a one-point lead into halftime.

It wouldn’t last long. Maryland emerged from the locker room ready. Arizona looked like the team that started the game. Once again, the Wildcats scored single digits in a quarter, not getting a point until Helena Pueyo hit a layup with 5:36 to go in the quarter.

The Wildcats were behind by 61-42 at the end of the third. They would close the lead to 13 late in the fourth, but there was not enough time left on the clock.

After holding Terrapins star Diamond Miller to 2-9 shooting in the first half, Arizona couldn’t stop her in the second. She finished 11 for 15 from the field, making every one of her shots in the second half. She had 24 points, six rebounds, a block, and three steals.

The Wildcats were led by Reese, who fought in her last game in a Wildcat uniform. The five-year starter had 19 points on 8 for 12 shooting and four rebounds.

Esmery Martinez, who could be back next year if she decides to use her extra year of eligibility, led Arizona in rebounds with 13. She added eight points, three assists, a block, and two steals.

Shaina Pellington had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in her final game as a Wildcat.

As a team, Arizona turned the ball over 18 times.

