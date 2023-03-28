Wildcat Wrap: Track and field’s Talie Bonds runs top NCAA time in 100m hurdles

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona track and field hosted the Willie Williams Classic over the weekend where several Wildcats earned individual event wins, with none more impressive than Talie Bonds in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Bonds ran a 12.96 time to match her own school record and score the first sub-13-second collegiate time this year.

Talie Bonds is our first sub-13 collegiate hurdler of the year. https://t.co/ntKti3onFw — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) March 25, 2023

Bonds, a senior from Las Vegas, is a reigning First-Team All-American in the event. She is coming off a strong indoor season that saw her break the school record in the 60-meter hurdles three times.

Bonds also won the women's high jump competition.

Zach Landa and Youssef Koudssi placed first and second in the men’s shot put, while Koudssi won the men’s discuss.

Tapenisa Havea, a freshman, won the women’s shot put and women’s discuss, while Neysia Howard won the women’s 200-meters.

Arizona got event wins in the men's 400-meters from Carl Hicks and in the women’s 800-meters by Alisa Lyseina.

Arizona swept the men’s 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

Arizona returns to action for the Jim Click Multi’s & Shootout on April 6-8.

Women’s golf

The Wildcats put forth a disappointing performance at the PING/ASU Invitational over the weekend, placing 15th out of 17 schools despite entering the event ranked No. 15 nationally.

Arizona shot 37-over par, led by Gile Bite Starkute, who finished in a tie for 30th at 5-over.

“We did not perform to our standards as a team this weekend, which was disappointing for us to do in a desert golf setting,” said head coach Laura Ianello. “Our team will take a lot away from this weekend and grow from this experience. The young ladies on our team are competitive, driven and dedicated, and I know they will bounce back from this weekend.”

Arizona finished eighth among the nine Pac-12 programs competing. Northwestern won the event at 18-under.

The Wildcats return to action next week with the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif. on April 3-5. That is the last event of the regular season.

Beach volleyball

Arizona made quick work of the SFA Invitational, sweeping Central Arkansas and host Stephen F. Austin by scores of 5-0. Sarah Blacker and Alex Parkhurst led the No. 19 Wildcats with straight-set wins on court No. 1 in both matches.

The UA faces ASU in Tempe on Wednesday, then hosts the Wildcat Spring Challenge on Friday and Saturday where it will face Missouri State, Santa Clara, Colorado Mesa and UTEP.

Men’s tennis

No. 19 Arizona swept New Mexico State in a double-header Saturday, winning the first match 7-0 and the latter 6-1.

At 15-4 overall, Arizona has a chance to build its resume this weekend when it hosts No. 26 UCLA on Friday and No. 10 USC on Sunday.

Men’s swimming and diving

The Wildcats concluded their season at NCAA Championships.

Arizona placed 12th in the 200 free relay, while Bjorn Markentin took 16th place in the platform dive.