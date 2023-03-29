Hornets sign ex-Arizona guard Kobi Simmons to two-way contract

After several years of toiling in the G League, Kobi Simmons is getting another crack at the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets signed the former Arizona Wildcats guard to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Simmons plays for the Hornets’ G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Faith — Kobi Simmons (@JordanKobi) March 29, 2023

The 25-year-old Simmons has put up stellar numbers in Greensboro this season, averaging 18.2 points, 4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. Simmons is shooting a career-best 48.8% from the field, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

Simmons played one season at Arizona (2016-17), averaging 8.7 points, 2 assists and 1.6 rebounds. Simmons declared for the NBA draft in the spring of 2017 but went undrafted.

Simmons began his professional career with the Memphis Grizzlies organization and made his NBA debut with the Grizzlies on Nov. 29, 2017. Simmons played 32 games for Memphis but was waived by the franchise prior to the 2018-19 season.

Simmons joined the Cleveland Cavaliers organization in 2018 and made one appearance for Cleveland, spending the rest of the 2018-19 season in the G League.

Simmons signed with the Charlotte Hornets franchise ahead of the 2019-20 season. Over the next two years, he played 52 total games with their G League affiliate in Greensboro, before signing with a Polish team in September 2021.

Simmons rejoined Greensboro in November 2022 and played 32 games for the Swarm this season, averaging 31.8 minutes. Greensboro’s season ended last week.

The Hornets, 26-51, are using the last four games of the season to evaluate talent for next year, and Simmons has an opportunity to prove his value to the Charlotte front office or other organizations around the league.