Gabe York signs two-way contract with Pacers

After a stellar 2022-23 season in the G League, Gabe York is getting a call-up to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers signed York to a two-way contract on Thursday, giving the 29-year-old guard an opportunity to gain some NBA experience down the stretch of the season.

York plays for Indiana’s G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

York excelled at the G League level this year, averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. In January, York became the first player to be named G League Player of the Week three times in one season since 2014-15.

This is the second year in a row that York received a late season promotion. Last year he played two games for the Pacers, scoring a total of eight points in 21 minutes.

York becomes the third active ex-Wildcat on the Pacers roster alongside Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell.

York is the second former Arizona guard to sign a two-way contract with an NBA team this week, joining Kobi Simmons, who inked a deal with the Charlotte Hornets yesterday.

York played four seasons at Arizona (2012-16). He finished his Wildcats career with 1,114 and 223 made 3-pointers. York earned Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team honors his senior season.