Wildcat Wrap: Beach volleyball earns top-10 win over Stanford

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona beach volleyball secured a signature win over the weekend, topping No. 10 Stanford 3-2 at the Pac-12 North Invitational held at Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Wildcats were tied 2-2 with the Cardinal heading into the final match. Arizona’s No. 1 pair of Alex Parkhurst and Hope Shannon clinched the match with a 15-21, 21-13, 15-13 win.

Arizona went on to beat Utah 5-0 to conclude the first day of the invitational, then fell to No. 2 USC and No. 4 UCLA by scores of 4-1 on the second day.

Arizona’s lone points against the Trojans and Bruins came from Dilara Gedikoglu and Kali Uhl, who were named the AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week as well as the Pac-12 Pair of the Week. They are first pair to win Pac-12 weekly honors in program history.

The pair is undefeated on the season at 13-0.

Dilara Gedikoglu & Kali Uhl from @ArizonaBVB are the AVCA/@collegebeachvb Pair of the Week. Playing at the 4 spot, the pair extended their year-long unbeaten streak to 13 with 4 victories, including matches against No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA & No. 10 Stanford.https://t.co/MNAaWNz6xi pic.twitter.com/W3eH703Dfy — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) April 10, 2023

Arizona returns to the sand this weekend when it competes at the Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu where it will face Hawaii and Georgia State.

Track and field

Track and field competed in the Jim Click Multi’s and Shootout this past weekend, with the women winning their side of the Shootout.

Talie Bonds won the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.67, setting Drachman Stadium facility record and the third fastest time in the NCAA so far this year.

On the men’s side, Jordan Geist broke the school record in the men’s hammer throw with a mark of of 74.14m.

Meanwhile, the Arizona men’s 4x100m relay clocked a season best time of 39.15, earning them Pac-12 Athletes of the Week honors.

Congratulations to @ArizonaTrack's 4x100 men's relay team, the @pac12 Athletes of the Week!



The team's winning time of 39.15 is the third best in school history! — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) April 11, 2023

Men’s tennis

Arizona extended its winning streak to seven matches over the weekend, topping No. 48 Oregon 4-1 and No. 51 Washington 4-0 at home. At 19-4 and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, the Wildcats are in contention for a top seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

Women’s tennis

The Wildcats dropped a pair of home matches to No. 26 UCLA and No. 29 USC over the weekend, extending their losing streak to five matches.

Arizona will look to get back on track when it hosts Utah and Colorado this Friday and Saturday.

Men’s golf

Men’s golf is competing at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif. Through one round, the Wildcats were in 13th place at 6-over par. Filip Jakubcik, a freshman, led the team with a 4-under, tied for fifth individually.

The event, which concludes Wednesday, is being streamed on Golf Channel.