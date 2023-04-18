Wildcat Wrap: Track and field’s Jordan Geist, Talie Bonds set top marks at Mt. SAC Relays

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona track and field competed last week at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut Calif., where Jordan Geist and Talie Bonds recorded top marks in their respective events.

Geist won the men’s invitational shot put with a heave of 21.25m (69-8.75), making him the first collegiate thrower to go over 21m this outdoor season.

Jordan Geist is him.



After yesterday’s mark of 21.25m, the indoor NCAA shot put champion now holds the top outdoor marks in the country in both the shot put and the hammer throw!@ArizonaTrack x @Jordan_Geist35 pic.twitter.com/uTiI2PXGk4 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) April 16, 2023

Bonds won the women’s 100m hurdles with a school record time of 12.65. Bonds is third in the nation in the event.

NUMBER FOUR IN THE WORLD



Talie Bonds continues her incredible season with another school-record breaking performance!#BearDown | @ArizonaTrack

pic.twitter.com/f6URmT8108 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) April 15, 2023

Arizona next competes at the Desert Heat Classic, at Drachman Stadium in Tucson on April 29.

Beach volleyball

The Wildcats went 1-3 at the Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu, falling twice to host Hawaii while splitting matches against Georgia State.

Arizona topped No. 14 Georgia State 3-2 on Sunday, earning points on courts Nos. 1,2 and 5. The Wildcats clinched the match on the first court, where Sarah Blacker and Alex Parkhurst took down Georgia State’s top pair 22-20, 16-21, 15-20.

Arizona returns to action on Friday when it hosts ASU for Senior Day.

Men’s golf

Arizona finished runner-up at the Thunderbird Challenge in Phoenix over the weekend, falling by one stroke to ASU. The Wildcats shot 27-under par across the two-day, 54-hole event and were led by a trio of Zach Pollo, Chase Sienkiewicz, and Sam Sommerhauser, who all finished in a tie for second at 9-under.

“We came up a shot or two short of our goal, which was to win this event,” said head coach Jim Anderson. “While the ending was not we had hoped for, it did not discount our phenomenal play as a team over 54-holes. We had numerous guys in the lineup play some of the best golf of the season this weekend, and I am pleased to see our guys really peaking at the right time. This week was great preparation for Pac-12’s at the end of this month.”

Pac-12 Championships begin on Friday, April 28 at Stanford Golf Course.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis put together one of its best homesteads of the season, defeating Utah and Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

The Wildcats took down the Utes 4-3, winning four singles points after dropping doubles. Midori Castillo clinched the match for Arizona, winning her point 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

Arizona had less trouble with Colorado, disposing the Buffs 4-1. Arizona won each of its singles points in straight sets, led by freshman Tanvi Narendran, who defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

The UA concludes the regular season on Saturday when it hosts ASU.

Men’s tennis

Arizona fell to Utah 4-3 in Salt Lake City on Friday in a match that potentially ended the team’s chances of landing the No. 1 seed at the Pac-12 Championship.

The Wildcats sit at 5-2 in league standings with one match remaining against ASU on Saturday in Tempe. The Utes are 5-1 with a road road trip to the LA schools. Arizona would need to beat ASU and for Utah to fall twice in order to get the top seed.

The Pac-12 Championship begins April 26 in Ojai, Calif.

Women’s golf

The Wildcats are through one round of competition at the Pac-12 Championship. They sit in second place at 6-under par, three strokes behind USC, entering the second of three days.

Carolina Melgrati led Arizona on the first day with a 4-under, putting her in a tie for second place.

The event is being held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.