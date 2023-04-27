Wildcat Wrap: Tennis programs compete at Pac-12 Championships

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona men’s and women’s tennis are competing at Pac-12 Championships this week in Ojai, Calif.

The No. 9 seed women’s team won its opening round match Wednesday over Utah 4-1, earning points on doubles and the top three singles courts.

Arizona will face No. 1 seed Stanford at noon MST Thursday. The Wildcats fell to the Cardinal 7-0 earlier in the year, so it would take a monumental upset to advance.

If this is the end of the road for the women’s team in 2023, they showed steady improvement this year, finishing with 17 wins.

The men’s team, meanwhile, won a share of the Pac-12 regular season title and enters Pac-12 Championships as the No. 2 seed. Arizona will face No. 7 seed Washington at 3 p.m. MST Thursday. Last year the Huskies eliminated the Wildcats in the first round, so the UA should have plenty of motivation.

Arizona is led by Jonas Ziverts, the No. 41 ranked player nationally.

Beach volleyball

Arizona is competing at the Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Tournament in Stanford, Calif.. The No. 7 seed Wildcats dropped their first match to No. 2 seed USC 3-0, then staved off elimination by beating No. 9 seed Oregon 3-0.

Arizona will play rival ASU, the No. 6 seed, in an elimination match Thursday at 1:45 p.m. MST.

Men’s golf

Men’s golf is also competing at Pac-12 Championships this week in Stanford, Calif. The Wildcats tee off Friday and competition concludes Sunday.

Arizona is coming off one of its top performances of the season, a second-place finish at the Thunderbird Collegiate in Phoenix earlier this month.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 18 nationally, third-highest among Pac-12 programs, so they should be in contention for the conference championship.

Women’s golf

The Wildcats received their NCAA Tournament draw Wednesday, earning the No. 5 seed in the Raleigh, North Carolina region. Regional play takes place May 8-10, and the top five teams from each regional advance to the national championships.

We're in ☑️



We're headed to the Raleigh Regional as a five-seed!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/rgJRBSpLMW — Arizona Women's Golf (@ArizonaWGolf) April 26, 2023

Arizona is coming off a fourth-place showing at Pac-12 Championships.