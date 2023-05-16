Wildcat Wrap: Arizona Track and Field wins three individual events at Pac-12 Championships

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Three Arizona track and field athletes won individual events at the Pac-12 Championships last week, with the men’s team finishing fifth overall and the women finishing 10th.

Jordan Geist won a pair of titles in the shot put and hammer throw.

In the shot put, Geist scored a high mark of 20.75m (68-1). Zach Landa finished third in the event with a best throw of 19.64m (64-5.25), while Youssef Koudssi took fourth with a personal best mark of 19.50m (63-11.75).





Geist won the hammer throw competition with a throw of 73.82m (242-2).

Also on the men’s side, Jared O’Riley won the javelin with a personal record heave of 71.79m (235-6).

Talie Bonds gave Arizona a fourth event title with a win in the 100m hurdles. Bonds ran a time of 12.75.

Track and field will next compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, May 24-27.

Men’s tennis

Men’s tennis’ season came to a close with a 4-2 loss to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16. A full recap of the match can be found here.

Ohio State won the doubles point and three singles points to clinch the match. Arizona’s singles victories came from Colton Smith and Jay Friend.

Arizona is expected to return five of six singles players from this season’s team.

Men’s golf

Arizona is currently competing at the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional in the Bay Area. Through one round, the Wildcats were in 12th place out of 13 schools at 10-over par. The regional continues Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

Arizona needs to be among the top five teams to advance to NCAA Championships.

Tiger Christensen led Arizona after round one with an even score, while Chase Sienkiewicz was 2-over.