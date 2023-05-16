Arizona claims Territorial Cup series over ASU for 2022-23 season

Knowing you’re better than your rival is usually sufficient, but it never hurts to have the results to back up that claim.

Arizona has won the Territorial Cup series over ASU for the 2022-23 season, clinching an 11-10 victory by finishing ahead of the Sun Devils in both men’s and women’s track and field at this past weekend’s Pac-12 Championship in California.

The Cup is ours.

The Series is ours.



The state is ours.

Arizona’s points came from football, volleyball, women’s basketball, softball, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s indoor track, women’s golf, men’s tennis and both outdoor track squads. The Wildcats split points in volleyball and men’s basketball, as the win over ASU in the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament didn’t count as a tiebreaker.

The UA has won the Cup three times in the past four years and holds an overall 8-6 edge since overall standings began being tracked in 2009-10. Overall, Arizona has a 137-134.5 lead in total points.