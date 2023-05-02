Eleven Arizona programs achieve perfect APR scores in 2021-22

The University of Arizona athletic department achieved a record-breaking year in the classroom last school year, with 11 programs earning perfect 1,000 single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores.

The NCAA released the most recent APR data Tuesday detailing schools’ academic performance for the 2021-22 school year. Arizona programs secured perfect single-year scores in the following sports:

Men’s Basketball

Men’s Golf

Men’s Tennis

Men’s Track & Field

Men’s Cross Country

Women’s Cross Country

Softball

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Women’s Tennis

Beach Volleyball

Volleyball

“Our student-athletes continue to set and exceed a championship standard of excellence in the classroom,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Arizona Athletics continues to stay true to its core mission of developing academic, athletic and life champions, and our historic academic success grows our role as a point of pride for Southern Arizona and the University of Arizona. These record-breaking APR scores are a testament to our outstanding student-athletes, exceptional C.A.T.S Academics staff and terrific coaches who value academic excellence.”

Football, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, volleyball and beach volleyball programs recorded all-time highs in multi-year (4 years) APR scores.

Arizona football’s multi-year APR of 966 was two points below the NCAA average, while men’s basketball’s multi-year APR of 984 was seven points above average.

The NCAA implemented APR scores in 2003 as a way to hold athletic departments accountable for the academic progress of student-athletes.

Arizona is graduating student-athletes at an all-time high rate. According to the most recent data by the NCAA in fall of 2022, Arizona earned an 87% Graduate Success Rate.