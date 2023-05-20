Arizona women’s golf in top half of field after day two of NCAA Championships

Arizona women’s golf is in 13th place after the second round of NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats shot even Saturday, putting them at 4-over par after two days. Freshman Nena Wongthanavimo is at 2-under for the event, tied for 24th individually.

Wongthanavimo shot a 1-over par in round two, sophomores Lisas Pinthier and Carolina Melgrati each shot 1-unders. Melgrati is at even through two rounds, tied for 38th, while Pinthier is at 5-over, tied for 91st.

“I’m really proud of the Wildcats and how we fought hard the entire day,” Arizona head coach Laura Ianello said. ”It was very much a roller coaster day where we started the day high on the roller coaster and then made a few dips and then fought our way back through the loops. Our team did an amazing job finishing this round out to get into a morning tee time tomorrow.

Arizona will need to be among the top 15 teams through Sunday’s third round to advance to the final round of stroke play Monday. After the conclusion of stroke play, the top eight teams advance to a match play contest to decide the national champion.

Arizona currently sits six strokes out of eighth place.