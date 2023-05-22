Arizona women’s golf season ends at NCAA Championships

Arizona women’s golf’s season came to an end Monday as the Wildcats failed to advance to the match play round of NCAA Championships.

Arizona finished in a tie for ninth in stroke play, one spot short of qualifying for an eight-team match play contest that will decide the national champion. The UA shot 11-over par across four rounds of stroke play at Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club, three strokes behind eighth place Pepperdine. Arizona finished tied with New Mexico.

The Wildcats went six-over on Monday, their worst round of NCAA Championships.

Freshman Nena Wongthanavimok had the lowest round of the day for the Wildcats with a one-under. She finished NCAA Championships at six-under, tied for seventh in the individual competition.

Lilas Pinthier shot even Monday, while Gile Bite Starkute went two-over and Julia Misemer went five-older.

Arizona has finished in the top 10 at NCAA Championships in eight straight appearances dating back to 2013. The Wildcats won the national championship in 2018.

Arizona is expected to return all five of its starters next season.