Arizona men’s 4x100 team among qualifiers for NCAA Track and Field Championships

Arizona track and field punched six tickets to NCAA Championships through the first three days of West Region Prelims, highlighted by a school record time in the men’s 4x100 relay.

The team of Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Carl Hicks and James Onanubosi ran a 38.82 time Friday, breaking a school record that dates to 1990. The time was good enough to win their heat and advance to NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas next month.

Senior White-Austin ran the first leg, followed by freshman Limage, sophomore Hicks, and freshman Onanubosi.





Arizona’s team of Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Carl Hicks, and James Onanubosi clocks a time of 38.82 to win the men’s 4x100m and break the school record set in 1990!



“We have to keep the same energy,” said Onanubosi. “We’re on a high right now, so we have to keep that momentum going forward to Austin.”

Arizona hasn’t advanced a team to the NCAA Championships finals of the event since 2007, but this team has a good chance to do so. Their time is tied with Florida in the East Region Prelims as the fastest postseason time heading into Austin.

Also on Friday, Youssef Koudssi finished seventh in discuss to qualify for NCAA Championships, posting a throw of 58.27m (191-2).

Koudssi already booked his ticket to Austin in the shot put, where he was one of three Wildcats to qualify. Jordan Geist and Zach Landa also advanced in the event with second and fourth place finishes respectively, while Koudssi placed sixth.

Jared O’Riley qualified in the javelin with a 12th place showing.

Arizona women wrap up West Region prelims Saturday. Among athletes competing Saturday are Talie Bonds in the 100m hurdles, Neysia Howard in the 200m, and Alisa Lyseina in the 800m.