NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship: Arizona sweeps Boise State to advance to second round

Arizona men’s tennis took full advantage of hosting its first-ever NCAA Tournament match.

The No. 14 seed Wildcats swept Boise State 4-0 in the opening round Friday afternoon, advancing to play Oklahoma State Saturday.

Arizona faced little resistance from the Broncos, winning the doubles point before sweeping singles in three straight-set victories.

Doubles partners Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts notched Arizona’s first win in best-of-three doubles, defeating their opponents 6-2. Eric Padgham and Gustaf Strom followed suit with a 6-2 win to clinch the point.

In singles play, Friend earned Arizona’s first point with a 6-1, 6-1 victory on court No. 5 Moments later Herman Hoeyeraal won his match on court No. 4 6-2, 6-1. Colton Smith clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-2 win on the top court.

Colton CLINCH



def. Costas 6-4, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/KrTDMGA3Kf — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) May 5, 2023

The other three singles matches went unfinished, with Arizona leading in two of the three.

Friday marked the first time Arizona has hosted the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship. The Wildcats earned the right to host as a national seed.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma State took down Florida 4-2. The Cowboys entered the postseason having lost seven of their last eight matches.

Saturday’s match between Arizona and Oklahoma State starts at 1 p.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.