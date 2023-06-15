Wildcat Wrap: 11 Arizona athletes earn All-American honors at NCAA Track and Field Championships

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona Athletics’ 2022-23 season came to an end this past weekend as the track and field program competed at NCAA Outdoor Championships. The men finished 17th with 16 points, while the women placed 43rd with five points.

Jordan Geist highlighted the Wildcats’ week in Austin, Texas with a national championship in the shot put and a third-place finish in the hammer throw. He was one of 11 Arizona athletes to earn All-American honors.

Talie Bonds was named a First Team All-American by finishing fourth in the 100m hurdles, her last event as a collegiate athlete.

Youssef Koudssi was named a Second Team All-American in the discuss with a 17th-place finish. Koudssi was also an Honorable Mention in the shot put.

Other Wildcats to receive Honorable Mention All-American honors are:

Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Carl Hicks, James Onanubosi – (4x100m)

Tapenisa Havea – (Discus)

Alexa Porpaczy – (High Jump)

Zach Landa – (Shot Put)

Jared O’Riley – (Javelin)

“I’m very proud of all the coaches, support staff, and everyone that was a part of making this trip a memorable one,” said Arizona coach Fred Harvey. “The athletes came here, and they got it done. We talked about it all year long in terms of coming here and being able to execute and do your job. As a team and how we performed out here, I couldn’t be happier for our program and the direction that we’re going.”

Swimming and diving

Olympian and former All-American swimmer Amanda Beard is returning to Arizona as an assistant coach, Swimming World Magazine reports.

Beard is one of the most decorated athletes to compete for Arizona. She won seven Olympic medals (two gold, four silver, one bronze) and is a former world-record holder in the 200-meter breaststroke. At Arizona, Beard won the 2001 NCAA championship in the 100 breast.

Beard will serve as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s swimming teams. The program is led by head coach Augie Busch.

Beard swam for Busch’s father, Frank, as a collegiate swimmer.

Arizona needs to fill one more assistant role after coaches Anna Heller and Clif Robbins departed the program this spring.

Men’s tennis

After falling just shy of the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals this spring, Arizona men’s tennis should be back in the national conversation next year.

Five returning Wildcats are ranked among the top 20 singles players in the ITA Southwest Regional Rankings, released last week.

Jonas Ziverts, an outgoing senior, was ranked No. 3, followed by Colton Smith at No. 5, Gustaf Strom at No. 11, Nick Lagaev at No. 16, Jay Friend at No. 17, and Herman Hoeyeraal at No. 19.