Got questions about Arizona? We (might) have answers

The summer months can be rough in Wildcat Country, and we’re not talking about the dry heat.

Until football, volleyball and soccer begin preseason practice in August, there’s not much going on in Arizona athletics for us to cover. Sure, there will be some news here and there—everyone loves player movement!—but for the most part it’s going to be quiet for the next six or seven weeks.

That’s where you come in.

We’re introducing the AZ Desert Swarm Spam Folder, a weekly mailbag where our staff will answer your burning questions about Arizona’s players, coaches, teams, administrators, whatever you’re curious about.

The Spam Folder will run Mondays, so get your questions in ASAP and we’ll answer the best of the lot each week.

You can submit questions via the comment section of this story, on Facebook, on Twitter or by emailing bjpedersen1976@gmail.com. Fire away!