Women’s World Cup: How to watch and stream all 48 matches

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off on July 20 and run through August 20. It’s a time to see the development of players who have roamed the pitch for Pac-12 squads. Nine former conference players are on the U.S. roster and 15 more with league ties will be in Australia and New Zealand as members of teams from outside the U.S.

The group stage runs from Thursday, July 20 through Thursday, Aug. 3. The round of 16 begins Saturday, Aug. 5 and ends on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The quarterfinals will be staged between Thursday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 12. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16. The third-place match takes place on Saturday, Aug. 19 and the final on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The tournament will air on several networks in the U.S. in both English and Spanish. English telecasts will be on FOX and FS1. Of the 64 matches, 29 will be on FOX and the other 35 on FS1. Beginning with the semifinals, all games will be on FOX. English-language streaming will be on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

Telemundo will air 33 matches in Spanish. The other 31 Spanish-language TV broadcasts will be on Universo. Streaming with Spanish commentary will be available via Peacock.

The tournament kicks off with a matchup between co-host New Zealand and Norway at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20. Fellow host Australia will play Ireland at 6 a.m. ET on the same day.

Former Pac-12 players will be in the mix from the start. The U.S. women’s national team includes former Pac-12 stars Alex Morgan (California, 2007-10), Kelley O’Hara (Stanford, 2006-09), Alana Cook (Stanford, 2015-18), Naomi Girma (Stanford, 2018-22), Andi Sullivan (Stanford, 2014-17), Sophia Smith (Stanford, 2018-19), Ashley Sanchez (UCLA, 2017-19), Savannah DeMelo (USC, 2017-21), and Trinity Rodman (Washington State, 2020).

That’s not the end of conference representation in Oceania, though—not by a long shot. There will be current and former players from eight different Pac-12 teams on nine squads from outside of the U.S.

Australia: Goalkeeper Teagan Micah (UCLA, 2016-19) will make her second WWC appearance, this time as one of the co-hosts.

Canada: Midfielders Simi Awujo (USC, junior) and Jessie Fleming (UCLA, 2016-19) will both play for the team from up north.

Colombia: Defender Angela Baron (Arizona, 2022) was called up after representing her mother’s native country on the U20 team and the full national team in 2022.

Jamaica: Goalkeeper Liya Brooks (Washington State, freshman) will be on the biggest stage before she makes her debut for the Cougars.

Ireland: Forward Kyra Carusa (Stanford, 2014-17; Georgetown 2018) makes the Pac-12 list by virtue of spending four years as a member of the Cardinal and graduating from Stanford before playing her final season with the Hoyas.

New Zealand: Forward Gabi Rennie (Arizona State, senior), midfielders Betsy Hassett (California, 2009-12) and Daisy Cleverley (California, 2017-19), and defender Ali Riley (Stanford, 2006-09) will all take the pitch for the co-hosts. Riley is a co-captain for the side.

Nigeria: Forward Ifeoma Onumonu (California, 2012-16) and defender Ashleigh Plumptre (USC, 2016-19) add two more players who excelled in the state of California to WWC rosters.

Norway: Midfielder Guro Bergsvand (California, 2014-17) will be the fifth former Golden Bear at the tournament.

Philippines: Defender Dominique Harris (USC, 2012-17) and midfielder Jessika Cowart (Washington, 2017-2021) round out the group.

How do Pac-12 fans follow the 10 teams featuring former conference players during the group stage? The entire schedule with TV information is below. Matches featuring Pac-12 players are italicized. Times are all Eastern.

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway at 3 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Australia vs Ireland at 6 a.m. on FOX and Universo

at 6 a.m. on FOX and Universo Nigeria vs Canada at 10:30 p.m. on FOX and Universo

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs Switzerland at 1 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Spain vs Costa Rica at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

U.S. vs Vietnam at 9 p.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs Japan at 3 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

England vs Haiti at 5:30 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Denmark vs China at 8 a.m. on FOX and Universo

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs South Africa at 1 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Netherlands vs Portugal at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

France vs Jamaica at 6 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina at 2 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Germany vs Morocco at 4:30 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Brazil vs Panama at 7 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Colombia vs South Korea at 10 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs Philippines at 1:30 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Switzerland vs Norway at 4 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica at 1 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Spain vs Zambia at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Canada vs Ireland at 8 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

U.S. vs Netherlands at 9 p.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs Vietnam at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Australia vs Nigeria at 6 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Argentina vs South Africa at 8 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, July 28

England vs Denmark at 4:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

China vs Haiti at 7 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy at 3:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

France vs Brazil at 6 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Panama vs Jamaica at 8:30 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco at 12:30 a.m. on FOX and Universo

Switzerland vs New Zealand at 3 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Norway vs Philippines at 3 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Germany vs Colombia at 5:30 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, July 31

Japan vs Spain at 3 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Costa Rica vs Zambia at 3 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Canada vs Australia at 6 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Ireland vs Nigeria at 6 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal vs U.S. at 3 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Vietnam vs Netherlands at 3 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

China vs England at 7 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

Haiti vs Denmark at 7 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Wednesday, August 2

Argentina vs Sweden at 3 a.m. on FOX and Telemundo

South Africa vs Italy at 3 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Panama vs France at 6 a.m. on FOX and Universo

Jamaica vs Brazil at 6 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Thursday, August 3