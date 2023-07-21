Arizona volleyball announces addition of Steven Duhoux as final assistant coach

Arizona volleyball will hold its Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage in less than a month, and it’s now one step closer to being ready. Head coach Rita Stubbs announced on Friday morning that she has completed her coaching staff with the hire of assistant coach Steven Duhoux, who will be the third paid assistant that all Division I programs are now allowed to have in place of the old volunteer assistant position.

Duhoux’s background fits many of the points of emphasis that Stubbs mentioned after hiring assistants Deitre Collins-Parker and Ryan Windisch. First, Dihoux is a former setter, giving the staff someone who has expertise in that critical position.

“I’m excited to have yet another person on the staff that has excelled at the position they are coaching,” Stubbs said in the program’s press release.

Duhoux’s setting experience adds to the experience that Collins-Parker brings at middle blocker and Windisch provides at libero.

Second, he has experience in men’s volleyball. After hiring Windisch, Stubbs said that she believes women’s volleyball is following the path laid out by the men’s game, so coaches with a background in the men’s game have an advantage over those who don’t.

Duhoux also has something else in common with one of his new colleagues. Both he and Windisch spent part of their playing careers at Irvine Valley College. Duhoux was a member of the Lasers as a freshman in 2013-14 when he was responsible for 8.81 assists, 0.91 digs, 0.28 kills, 0.19 aces, and 0.32 blocks per set in 53 sets. That was just two years after Windisch played for the program. Both men also coached the Balboa Bay Volleyball Club.

Duhoux moved to Orange Coast College for his sophomore season where he improved to 10.16 assists, 1.38 digs, 0.36 kills, and 0.70 blocks per set in 76 sets. He also had 0.13 aces per set.

After making one of the All-Pacific Coast Conference teams in his first two years (third team at IVC and second team at OCC), Duhoux transferred to Hawai’i for the 2016 season. He did not see playing time for the Warriors, who had three other setters returning that season. He graduated from UH with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family resource in 2018.

Duhoux arrives at Arizona from Springfield College, a Division III school in Springfield, Mass. where he has been a graduate assistant for the past two years. The Pride went 52-7 during that time, advancing to the postseason both years. In 2022, the team advanced all the way to the DIII national title game.

Prior to going to Massachusetts, Duhoux was an assistant at Orange Coast College for four years. During that time, the team went 58-9. The Pirates made the California Community College Athletic Association postseason in 2018 and 2019.

Duhoux also has 10 years of experience as the coach of Balboa Bay Volleyball Club. He has worked with Team USA’s National Team Development Program as a men’s volleyball assistant coach.

While Duhoux rounds out the coaching staff, Stubbs still needs to make one more hire for the support staff. Former Arizona player and director of operations McKenzie Jacobson is moving on.