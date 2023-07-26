Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello agrees to contract extension

Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello has agreed to a contract extension to remain at her alma mater through 2028.

Ianello has led the program to the NCAA Championships nine times in 12 seasons, a remarkable run of consistency highlighted by the 2018 national title. In 2023 the Wildcats finished tied for ninth at NCAA Championships.

The Arizona athletic department is investing heavily in golf with the development of the Clements Golf Center at Tucson Country Club, a $14.8 million facility expected to open in spring of 2024. The golf center will include a laser-guided putting green, hitting bays, locker rooms, a student-athlete lounge and a medical services room among other amenities.

“I want to continue to build upon the championship standard of excellence that Arizona Women’s Golf represents,” Ianello said in a statement. “I am also excited for the future of Arizona men’s and women’s golf with the building of the William M. “Bill” Clements Golf Center to be completed in the spring, which will be a gamechanger for our programs. I remain committed to recruiting and developing future generations of outstanding young women who wear the Block A with pride and excel as golfers, students and members of our community. “

In 2021 Ianello signed a five-year contract extension that increased her salary to $175,000, a raise of more than 50% according to public records collected by openpayrolls.com.

Originally from Charleston, Ill., Ianello played at Arizona from 1998 to 2003 and was part of the 2000 national championship team.

Ianello was named head coach of the women’s golf program in spring of 2010 after three years as an assistant.