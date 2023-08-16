Arizona diver Delaney Schnell named Pac-12 Woman of the Year

Add one more honor to Delaney Schnell’s illustrious Arizona diving career.

Schnell was named the Pac-12 Woman of the Year Wednesday, an honor that goes to graduating student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics and community involvement.

Schnell, a Tucson native, won the 2023. NCAA national championship in platform diving. She also won the Pac-12 championship in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

Schnell graduated from Arizona this spring after six years suiting up for the Wildcats. She departs as one of the most decorated divers in program history, having earned All-American honors in all five seasons that she competed.

Schnell also won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 10-meter synchronized platform.

Outside the pool, Schnell earned a 4.00 GPA en route to earning a master’s in clinical speech and pathology. She also partnered with local Girl Scouts as well as local Boys and Girls clubs.

Schnell becomes the seventh Wildcat to win Pac-12 Woman of the Year since 2006, the most of any school in the conference. Six of those honorees have come from the swimming and diving program.