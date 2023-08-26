FIBA World Cup: Josh Green, Australia top Lauri Markkanen-led Finland in early action

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is underway, with four former Arizona Wildcats playing for their respective countries and another alum coaching the United States.

The first day of action saw Josh Green and Australia go head to head with Lauri Markannen and Finland. It was the Aussies who pulled out a convincing 98-72 win.

Green scored six points off the bench and also had three assists. Markkanen started for Finland, scoring 19 points to go with eight boards and four assists.

In other first round action, Serbia and Dusan Ristic cruised to a 105-63 victory over China. Ristic had 13 points and six rebounds in a starting role.

Former Arizona forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 24 points for Jordan in a 92-71 loss to Greece. Hollis-Jefferson went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some Kobe Bryant-esque shot making.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr coached the US to a 99-72 win over New Zealand.

The US and Jordan will match up against each other Wednesday at 1:40 a.m. MST. Set your alarm clocks (or purchase your Red Bull) now.