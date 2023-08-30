Arizona beach volleyball coach Steve Walker signs contract extension through 2026

Arizona beach volleyball coach Steve Walker has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, Arizona Athletics announced.

Walker has a 180-82 in 10 seasons as coach of the Wildcats, and the program has won at least 20 matches in five seasons. Arizona has been ranked in the final AVCA Top 20 poll each of the last eight seasons, not counting the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

Arizona is coming off a 21-12 record.

“Coaching the beach volleyball program at the University of Arizona has been nothing short of amazing,” Walker said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe we have already celebrated our 10th year of existence as a program, and I am very proud of the things we’ve accomplished up to this point.”

Under Walker, Arizona beach volleyball has produced four All-Americans and 16 All-Pac-12 honorees.

“Over the past decade, our beach volleyball program has achieved championship excellence in all facets under his guidance,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said.