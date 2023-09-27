Wildcat Wrap: Arizona women’s golf finishes middle of the pack at first tournament of season

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona women’s golf opened the fall season this past weekend, finishing ninth at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn.

Arizona shot 3-over par for the three day event to finish in the middle of the pack of the 18-team field. Host Vanderbilt won the tournament with a 24-under.

Gile Bite Starkute and Pimmada Wongthanavimok led the Wildcats at 2-under to finish in a tie for 23rd individually.

“We had our moments of really good golf this week, but we weren’t able to be as consistent as we had hoped,” said head coach Laura Ianello. “The first tournament of the season is a great indicator of where our team is at, and I believe this weekend will be a great learning experience for our team. We have a driven group of young ladies, and we are all eager to get back to practice and grow as a team moving forward.”

Arizona is back in action next week when it competes in the Windy City Classic in Highland Park, Ill., Oct. 2-4.

Men’s tennis

Men’s tennis continued its fall slate over the weekend with participation in a pair of tournaments.

Arizona’s Colton Smith and Herman Hoeyeraal represented the Wildcats in the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, where they took down ASU to win the men’s doubles championship.

Smith and Hoeyeraal defeated ASU’s Constantinos Koshis and Max McKennon 8-6 to win the event.

Big Congratulations to the 2023 Battle in the Bay Men’s Doubles Champions



Colton Smith and Herman Hoeyeraal made an incredible duo taking down Arizona States Constantinos Koshis and Max Mckennon 8-6



Amazing Job Arizona ⬇️#BearDown x #ArizonaTennis pic.twitter.com/t5nZIgd9JT — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) September 25, 2023

The Wildcats’ Gustaf Strom, Nick Lagaev, Sasha Rozi, and Casper Christense competed in the Longhorn Invitation in Austin, where they faced players from Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Florida State.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis also competed at the Battle of the Bay.

Midori Castillo-Mesa and Kayla Wilkins represented the Wildcats. The duo won a double’s match over TCU.

Cross country

Cross country hosts the Dave Murray Invitational this Friday, its lone home meet.

The event takes place at Randolph Golf Course and will feature seven programs: Arizona, ASU, GCU, NAU, UTEP, NMSU, and UNLV.

The men’s 8k begins at 7 a.m. PST and the women’s 6K at 7:45 a.m.