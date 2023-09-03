Arizona soccer ties Boise State in Tempe

Arizona soccer was looking to end the weekend at the Sun Devil Classic 2-0 but a physical and defensive game against Boise State ended in a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon.

In the 10th minute of the match, Boise State was able to get on the board first due to an own goal by Arizona. After a free kick near midfield by Boise State, senior midfielder Megan Chelf attempted to clear the ball away from the net, but the ball ended up in the back of the net.

During the majority of the first-half UA controlled the ball keeping it on the offensive half but when Arizona players attempted to cross to the middle there weren’t UA players around the box or the ball was crossed too strong.

UA would get their first goal late in the 71st minute when Cameron Valladares passed it to Nicole Dallin in the middle of the field, where she made a defender miss and scored her fifth goal of the season. Dallin has scored in every game this season for Arizona.

Arizona had multiple chances to win the match in the final 10 minutes. In the 81st minute of the match, Dallin took a shot but was wide-left and it bounced off the post. In the final seconds, Dallin had another shot attempt which was blocked by the Boise State keeper.

Junior goalkeeper Hope Hisey had another strong match, only allowing an own goal and making three saves on the day. Hisey’s three saves on the day bring her to 301 career saves which ranks third all-time in career saves at Arizona only trailing Gabby Kaufman (306) and Jen Weibel (345).

UA’s next match will be at home at Murphey Field and Mulcahy Stadium for the Arizona Classic with two games on Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 4 p.m. MST.