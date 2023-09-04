Wildcat Wrap: Arizona triathlon competes in first-ever competition

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona triathlon competed in its first-ever meet over the weekend, falling to rival ASU in Tempe.

The meet consisted of three-person relay teams that competed in a duathlon before 100-meter and 500-meter swims.

Arizona earned 99 points, 12 points shy of ASU.

Molly Lakustiak led the team in the duathlon portion with a time of 7:25, while Kelly Lynn Wetteland had the fastest time in the water with times of 52.95 in the 100-yard swim and 5:12.62 in the 500-yard, respectively.

“I am blown away by how this team competed as we came within seconds of beating the defending national champions,” head coach Wes Johnson said in a statement. “It’s easy to see that we are building something very special with a great team culture. I don’t know if I have seen a group of athletes who are more supportive of their teammates and as fierce competitors than this group of student-athletes. I am incredibly proud of this team and couldn’t be more excited to compete again with these young ladies.”

The team next competes in the the Battle of Fort Worth on September 16.

Cross country

Cross country opened the season Saturday at the George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff. The Arizona men and women both placed third in their competitions.

Cooper Quigley led the men in the 4.5-mile run with a personal record time of 22:33.2, finishing 12th overall.

Sailor Hutton was the top finisher for the women with a personal time of 15:16.5 in the 2.5-mile run, good for 10th overall.

The team next competes at the UC Riverside Invitational on September 16.

Men’s golf

The men’s golf fall season gets underway Monday at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The three-day tournament features 18 teams.

“Starting our season off at a marquee event, like the Folds of Honor Collegiate, will create a ton of excitement around our program,” said head coach Jim Anderson. “We’ve posted great scores on this American Dunes in the past, and I feel like that course knowledge will really benefit us this week. We’ve had a great two weeks of qualifying for this event, and I am eager to watch our guys compete on a big national stage and start the year off strong.”

Peacock will broadcast the event live.

Arizona competed in the same event a year ago, finishing second overall, and sophomore Filip Jakubcic finished in a tie for fifth place overall.