Arizona Athletics announces 2023 Sports Hall of Fame class

Arizona has announced its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which includes one of the winningest coaches in school history, an NFL Super Bowl champion and an Olympic medalist.

Beloved Promise ; Arizona Track & Field student-athlete, 2009-13

; Arizona Track & Field student-athlete, 2009-13 Kirsten Smith ; Arizona Women’s Basketball student-athlete, 1982-86

; Arizona Women’s Basketball student-athlete, 1982-86 Rob Gronkowski ; Arizona Football student-athlete, 2007-09

; Arizona Football student-athlete, 2007-09 Preston Guilmet ; Arizona Baseball student-athlete, 2005-09

; Arizona Baseball student-athlete, 2005-09 John Perrin ; Arizona Athletics Chief Financial Officer, 1979-2014

; Arizona Athletics Chief Financial Officer, 1979-2014 Dave Rubio ; Arizona Volleyball head coach, 1992-2023

; Arizona Volleyball head coach, 1992-2023 Stephen Sambu ; Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field student-athlete, 2010-13

; Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field student-athlete, 2010-13 Justine Schluntz; Arizona Swimming & Diving student-athlete, 2005-10

The eight-member class will be inducted on Nov. 3 at the Westin La Paloma ahead of the Nov. 4 UA football game against UCLA.

Gronkowski is the most recognizable name in the class. The greatest tight end in school history, he earned First Team All-Pac-10 and Third Team All-American honors in 2008. Gronk went on to a long NFL career that included five Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl rings.

Rubio, Arizona’s volleyball coach for three decades until his retirement this year, is another name familiar to most Wildcat fans. Rubio ranked 11th among active Division I coaches with 692 career victories, 570 of which came at Arizona. He led Arizona to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to eight Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights, and one Final Four.

Promise, formerly Brigetta Barrett, competed in the high jump at Arizona, earning NCAA six national championships and eight All-American honors. Promise also won a silver medal in the high jump at the 2012 Olympics.

Smith was the first Arizona women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points. She remains in the program’s all-time top ten for numerous records.

Guilmet was a two-time All-American for Arizona baseball and still holds the program record for games started (61) and innings pitched (416.2) while ranking second all-time with 419 strikeouts.

He's a two-time All-American, the 2007 Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year, a Major Leaguer, our program's all-time leader in starts and innings pitched, and now...



Preston Guilmet is headed to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/uYCjyuBqxY — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) September 6, 2023

Perrin worked 35 years for Arizona Athletics. As chief financial officer he grew the athletic department’s budget from $6 million to $70 million and oversaw the business, facilities, and event management departments.

Sambu was an eight-time All-American and a two-time conference champion for Arizona track and field and set a program record in the 10K in 2011 that still stands to this day.

Schluntz, a former NCAA Woman of the Year winner, swam for Arizona’s NCAA Championship team in 2008. She was a 16-time All-American, two-time Pac-10 Champion, and still to this day holds times in the Arizona all-time top ten in six events.

Tickets to the Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony can be found here.