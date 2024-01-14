Former Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch issues statement after taking Washington job

A whirlwind Sunday afternoon saw Arizona’s players and coaches summoned to the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility to get confirmation of what had been swirling on social media: that Jedd Fisch was indeed leaving to take the Washington job.
Fisch met with coaches just after 4 p.m. MT and then briefly spoke to players before heading to the airport to fly to Seattle. Before boarding a private jet alongside Washington athletic director Troy Dannen, who came to town to have Fisch sign his contract at his home, the now former UA coach posted a message on Twitter:
January 15, 2024
Fisch said he was “broken hearted” to leave Arizona, calling it a “gut-wrenching and agonizing decision” to leave the UA after three seasons for Washington, which is reportedly giving him a 7-year contract worth an average of $7.75 million per season.
Players and coaches leaving the facility later Sunday declined to speak to reporters, though several said “Bear Down” to students and fans who had showed up outside.
