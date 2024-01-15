Arizona men’s basketball drops out top 10 of Associated Press poll

Arizona men’s basketball’s loss at Washington State on Saturday dropped the Wildcats out of the top 10 of the Associated Press.

Arizona is ranked No. 12 in Monday’s poll, down four spots from a week ago. The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in their last eight games since ascending to the No. 1 ranking in early December.

Arizona’s No. 12 ranking marks its lowest position in the poll since the opening week of the season, when it was also ranked No. 12.

UConn is ranked No. 1 this week, followed by Purdue, Kansas, North Carolina and Houston. Duke is up to No. 7 while Wisconsin, which lost to Arizona by 25 last month, is up to No. 11.

Arizona is once again the only Pac-12 team in the rankings. Oregon received 17 votes and Utah three votes.

Arizona has home games Wednesday against USC and Saturday against UCLA.