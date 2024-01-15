Former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura commits to Texas State

Jayden de Laura has found a new home.

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback committed to Texas State on Monday.

de Laura had announced his intention to transfer from Arizona in late December ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

He will join a Texas State program coming off an 8-5 season that culminated in a win over Rice in the First Responder Bowl.

de Laura will play for GJ Kinne, who is entering his second season coaching the Bobcats. Ironically Kinne was one of several names floated as a candidate to replace Jedd Fisch at Arizona.

de Laura threw for 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions at Arizona this season. He was replaced by Noah Fifita as starting quarterback midway through the year after suffering an injury at Stanford.

In 2022, de Laura threw for 3,685 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He began his career at Washington State.