Arizona men’s basketball falls out of AP top 10 after splitting Oregon road trip

Arizona men’s basketball gave Associated Press voters a mixed bag of results to work with this week after falling to Oregon State on Thursday, then turning around and beating Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona fell two spots in the AP poll to No. 11 after the split road trip. The UA received 915 points in this week’s poll, down from 1,060 last week.

UConn remains the No. 1 team, followed by Purdue, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee. Wisconsin and Duke, two teams beat in the non-conference, jumped to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Two other non-conference opponents are in the poll: Florida Atlantic at No. 21 and Alabama at No. 24.

Arizona is the only Pac-12 team to receive votes.