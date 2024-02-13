4 Arizona football players invited to NFL Combine

Arizona has not had a player taken in the past two NFL drafts, and only two in the past four. It also hadn’t had a player invited to the NFL Draft Combine since 2020.

Not anymore.

Former UA standouts Jacob Cowing, Tanner McLachlan, Jordan Morgan and Michael Wiley are among the 321 players invited to the annual scouting combine, which is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The quartet are the first ex-Wildcats invited since running back JJ Taylor was in 2020. Taylor went undrafted that spring but has spent parts of the past few seasons with the New England Patriots.

Morgan is the highest-rated of Arizona’s draft prospects, sitting at No. 28 on Pro Football Focus’ big board. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle is expected to be the UA’s first offensive lineman drafted since Eben Britton in 2009 and he could be the first taken in the first round since John Fina in 1992.

Arizona last had a first-round pick in 2008 when Antoine Cason was picked 28th overall by the San Diego Chargers.

Cowing is ranked 102nd by PFF, coming in as the 21st-best wide receiver prospect, while McLachlan (217th) is ninth among tight ends and Wiley is unranked but impressed during the Senior Bowl with his pass-catching abilities as a running back.