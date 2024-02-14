Wildcat Wrap: Arizona’s Brooke Earley and Gage DuBois sweep Pac-12 diving awards

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona’s diving program showed off its prowess this past weekend as a pair of Wildcats won Pac-12 Diver of the Week honors after competing against ASU.

Brooke Earley and Gage DuBois swept conference diving honors for their performances versus the Sun Devils, with each diver winning a pair of events.

Earley, a junior, won the 1-meter event with a score of 305.03, more than 37 points higher than the next competitor. Earley followed that up by winning the 3-meter with 341.63 points, 39.45 above the runner-up.

This is Earley’s second Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week honor this season.

DuBois, a sophomore, won his first career weekly award after taking top prize in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events. DuBois scored a 391.05 in the 1-meter, more than 59 points higher than second place. In the 3-meter, DuBois earned a 377.33, 29.33 points higher than second place.

ASU won the meet on both the men’s and women's sides.

Track and field

Arizona track and field competed at both the Texas Tech Jarvis Scott Open and the Husky Invitational (Seattle) over the weekend.

Arizona secured five top-three finishes in Texas, led by Zach Landa’s win in the men’s shot put, his third consecutive victory in the event. Landa had a season best throw of 61-10.25 (18.85m).

Men’s shot put continues to lead the nation in this week’s USTFCCCA Rankings! #BearDown | #BeLezoLike pic.twitter.com/1hOOyo08ip — Arizona Track & Field/Cross Country (@ArizonaTrack) February 13, 2024

On the track side, Trayvion White-Austin broke his second school record by running a 6.67 in the men’s 60m.

Arizona sent several distance runners to the Husky Invitational. Sailor Hutton earned a personal best time in the women's mile with a time of 4:47.07. Ian Sanchez Lopez led the men with a personal record time in the men’s mile of 4:03.68.

Men’s golf

Arizona golfer Tiger Christensen was named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List. The award honors the best collegiate golfer based on their performance across collegiate, amateur and professional events.

Honored as one of the nation’s best ‍♀️



Tiger Christensen has been named to @BenHoganAward Watch List.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/TdwoDH9EXh — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) February 9, 2024

Christensen, a junior, won his first collegiate event in October at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Christensen shot a 19-under over 54 holes.

The Hamburg, Germany native has a World Amateur Golf Ranking of 72.