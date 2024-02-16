Arizona men’s tennis upsets Texas in opening round of ITA Indoors

Arizona men’s tennis made a statement victory in its first-ever match at ITA National Indoors on Friday.

The No. 14 seed Wildcats upset the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 4-2 in Flushing, N.Y., securing a spot in the quarterfinals of ITA Indoors, college men’s tennis’ prestigious early season tournament.

Arizona will face the winner of No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Arizona qualified for ITA Indoors for the first time in program history after winning its ITA Kickoff matches in Tucson in late January. Texas was a finalist at ITA Indoors last year.

Though the Wildcats went into the match as underdogs, they quickly took a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles point behind wins from Eric Padgham/Herman Hoeyeraal and Sasha Rozon/Gustaf Strom.

No.53 Gustaf and Alexander secure the doubles point for the Wildcats 6-3 putting the board at 1-0 #BearDown x #ArizonaTennis x #ITAIndoors pic.twitter.com/Cizbnso1Iw — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) February 16, 2024

The Wildcats secured the first point of singles play when Nick Lagaev took down Texas’ No. 53 Pierre-Yves Bailey 6-3, 6-4 on court No. 4 to make the score 2-0.

The Longhorns responded with a pair of points on courts No. 1 and 2 to even the match.

Arizona gained a 3-2 lead thanks to No. 46 Gustaf Strom’s a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Gilles-Arnaud Bailley on court No. 3.

The match came down to the last two courts. Hoeyeraal on court No. 5 lost the first set to his opponent, Cleeve Harper, then won the second. Hoeyeraal won the third set on a tiebreak, 4-6, 6-4, 6-6 (7-5).

Down goes No.3



The Wildcats secure their spot in the next round of the ITA National Indoor Championship taking down the No.3 ranked Longhorns in a 4-2 victory #BearDown x #ArizonaTennis x #ITAIndoor pic.twitter.com/9nNQBDG0N2 — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) February 17, 2024

Arizona is no 2-3 all time against Texas, having won once before in Tucson in 2021.