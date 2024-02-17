Former Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin wins Rising Stars MVP during NBA All-Star Weekend

It’s only a matter of time before Bennedict Mathurin is part of the main event of NBA All-Star Weekend. But for the second year in a row he shined during the undercard.

The former Arizona guard was named MVP of the Rising Stars Tournament, helping his Team Jalen to the title in the 4-team event. He scored 18 points, including the game-winning shot, in the semifinals and added four more points in the 25-13 victory over Team Detlef in the championship.

MVP ️



Bennedict Mathurin has been named #PaniniRisingStars Most Valuable Player. pic.twitter.com/ThRnV8G7h1 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 17, 2024

Mathurin’s feat was in front of his home crowd, as the Indiana Pacers are hosting this year’s All-Star festivities. Last year he was part of the tourney-winning Team Pau in Salt Lake City.

“The Rising Stars Game, I feel like I haven’t really gotten that feeling in the NBA,” Mathurin said after hearing his name chanted. “One day I want to be MVP, so it was great to have that feeling pretty early in my career.”

A first-round pick of the Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin averaged 16.7 points as a rookie and finished in the top 10 of voting for both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. This season he’s started 15 of 52 games and is averaging 14.1 points as Indiana (31-25) sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Mathurin played two seasons at Arizona, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022. That award qualified him for the school’s Ring of Honor, to which he was inducted last month.