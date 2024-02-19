Tommy Lloyd gets extension with Arizona men's basketball thru 2028-29

Tommy Lloyd has had the most successful start to a coaching career in NCAA men’s basketball history. Arizona wants to that to continue to happen in Tucson.

The UA has announced a 5-year contract extension for Lloyd that will run through the 2028-29 season, one that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Coach Lloyd has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.



The extension is pending approval of the Arizona Board of Regents. pic.twitter.com/XJc46xQEJc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 19, 2024

Lloyd, who is 81-16 in two-plus seasons at Arizona, will earn $5.25 million in 2024-25 with his total compensation rising to $6 million in the final year of the deal. He is making $3.7 million this season as part of an extension agreed upon in 2022.

The deal is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come,” UA president said Dr. Robert Robbins said in a news release. “Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension.”

Lloyd’s deal includes compensation from Nike and Learfield, Arizona’s broadcast partner, but his UA salary is being paid with “donor funds” according to the school. That means it doesn’t come from the same pool of money that the athletic department has to potentially reduce amid Arizona’s massive financial issues.

A similar donor-funded mention was included in the announcement earlier Monday for new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

Arizona is 20-5 this season with an 11-3 record in Pac-12 play, sitting in first place with three weeks left in the regular season. The Wildcats won the conference title in 2021-22, Lloyd’s first season, earning him Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors, and the UA is 2-time defending conference tournament champions.

Lloyd’s 61 wins in his first two seasons are most in NCAA history.

“I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona,” Lloyd said in a release. “I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors. All of us are aligned on maintaining a highly competitive and nationally recognized basketball program that provides a great experience for the student athletes. We will continue to honor the Wildcat basketball heritage and give everything we have to make people proud to say ‘Bear Down!’”