‘Heart move’ drove new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ decision to return to Arizona

College athletics are in a constant state of flux right now, but one thing that hasn’t changed are the connections that are woven throughout the industry. One of those connections helped Arizona find its new athletic director amid a university-wide budget crunch.

Desiree Reed-Francois, who was introduced Tuesday as the UA’s 11th AD, is a 1997 graduate of the school’s College of Law. That means she was here during the school’s greatest athletic achievement, the 1997 men’s basketball national title.

“When we celebrated a national championship in basketball, I remember how exciting it was,” Reed-Francois said. “I remember how I felt when I heard ‘One Shining Moment’ and we saw Coach (Lute) Olson cut down that net. We’re gonna raise banners here. We’re going to cut down more nets, folks.”

Reed-Francois was honored as Alumnus of the Year by the law school last May, and shortly after being announced Monday as the new AD she was speaking to law students as part of a previously arranged event.

And one of her first coaching hires at UNLV, where she was from 2017-21 before spending the past three years at Missouri, was ex-UA softball star Kristie Fox. Fox was as a Wildcat by Mike Candrea, who has served as Arizona’s interim AD since Dave Heeke was let go in January.

“You taught her well,” Reed-Francois told Candrea.

Reed-Francois comes to Tucson after a successful stint in charge of the athletic department at Mizzou, an SEC school that like Arizona had a football team put together one of the best seasons in school history. Where the UA differs greatly, though, is in its finances.

The new AD walks into a budget situation that undoubtedly will lead to cuts within the department, though she said Tuesday that eliminating any of Arizona’s 22 sports is off the table. She said she plans to “dive into” the budget as soon as possible to find where to make adjustments, both in terms of reductions and growth, but isn’t scared of the challenge.

“Challenges bring opportunities, and I’m so filled with excitement for the journey ahead,” she said. “It’s the same thing we did at Missouri as well. I haven’t met very many athletic departments that say, ‘hey, we’ve got so much money, we don’t know what to do with it.’ So this is not a problem that’s incredibly unique, but what you have to do is just be very diligent in our approach, and are thoughtful. Let’s listen and let’s learn let’s analyze and put together the best plan and move forward.”

Reed-Francois called the decision to take the UA job a “heart move,” saying that Arizona was the only place she would have considered leaving Missouri for. She added that she feels indebted to the school for the support it gave her when, while in law school, her younger brother Roman Reed was in a car accident and became a quadriplegic.

“Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, the University of Arizona extended a compassionate hand providing support when I needed it the most,” she said. “I’m forever grateful, the kindness that was shown to me during that time. And now during this challenging time, it’s my privilege and my duty to give back and help guide the athletic department forward.”

Reed was playing linebacker at Chabot Junior College in Florida when he was injured. Reed-Francois said he was the inspiration for her to get into athletic administration.

“I’m in this business because I know about how the student-athlete experience impacts people’s lives,” she said. “I couldn’t fix my brother, but I can make sure that every single one of these student athletes have a world-class experience.”

Reed-Francois brings a reputation as a strong fundraiser, both at UNLV and Missouri. The latter recently received an anonymous $62 million gift to the athletic department.

“How we cultivate donors is one person at a time,” Reed-Francois said. “We do what we say we’re going to do. We live our core values and get to know people and find out where their passion lies, and align those passions with what the department’s needs are and how we can propel us forward into the future. So I love fundraising, because you get a chance to be able to meet people where they are, hear their stories. And everybody has an incredible story and incredible memories. And like I said when I was here in law school in ‘97 when we won the national championship. I bet there’s a lot of people in this room that remember where they were and how they felt. So aligning memories with passions for philanthropy, it’s really special.”

In attendance at Reed-Francois’ introductory press conference was her husband, Josh Reed, who she met when the two worked in the athletic department at San Jose State in the late 1990s, and her son Jackson, a sophomore on the Mizzou men’s basketball team.

Jackson Reed, who was donning a UA hoodie under a blazer, has a game Tuesday night in Columbia against No. 5 Tennessee. Reed-Francois said that was why her intro presser was so early in the morning.

“We gotta get the kid back for pregame warmups,” she said. “Just a practical reality of my life.”