Wildcat Wrap: Arizona men’s tennis knocks off pair of top 10 opponents

Arizona men’s tennis took down a pair of top 10 teams from the Lone Star State this past weekend.

The Wildcats competed at ITA National Indoors in New York City for the first time in program history where they defeated No. 3 Texas on Friday and No. 10 Texas A&M on Sunday. Arizona also fell to No. 6 Wake Forest.

Arizona opened the 16-team tournament with a 4-2 victory over the Longhorns. A full recap can be found here.

Arizona fell to Wake Forest in the quarterfinals 4-2, then responded with a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M in consolation play.

Arizona’s Herman Hoeyeraal earned Pac-12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week after earning a pair of singles and doubles victories across the three matches. Hoeyeraal delivered the match clinching point against Texas.

The Wildcats (7-2) surged to No. 9 in the country in Tuesday’s ITA poll, the highest ranking in program history.

Arizona returns home this week to face New Mexico State on Sunday in a doubleheader.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis also hit the road last weekend, traveling to Santa Barbara to face future Big 12 opponents Texas Tech and Kansas as well as UC Santa Barbara.

Arizona (7-4) fell to Texas Tech 4-3 in the first match of the weekend, then lost to Kansas 4-0. The Wildcats then beat UCSB 4-2.

Kayla Wilkins led Arizona with a pair of singles victories against Texas Tech and UCSB.

Arizona next competes in the Blue Grey Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala. Feb. 23-24.

Men’s golf

Arizona men’s golf picked up its first tournament win of 2024 over the weekend, taking home first place in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.

Arizona shot a 20-under par across three rounds to finish 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Cal. The Wildcats shot an 11-under on the final round.

Yannick Malik finished second overall in the individual competition with an 8-under. His play earned him Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Week honors.

Yannick Malik HAD HIMSELF a career week at the John A. Burns ️⛳️ Intercollegiate, and now he’s got some @pac12 hardware to show. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/rJ75EDf7FU — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) February 20, 2024

Zach Pollo was Arizona’s next top finisher with a 7-under to place in a tie for third.

Track and field

Arizona track and field athletes to three meets in three states over the weekend in one of the last opportunities to secure season best marks ahead of NCAA Indoor Championships next month.

Arizona’s best results came at the NAU Tune Up in Flagstaff, where a trio of Wildcats won competitions.

Youssef Koudssi placed first in the men’s shot put with season best throw of 59-6.75 (18.15m). Teammate Tyler Michelini placed runner-up with a throw of 59-2 (18.03m).

Another Wildcat shot putter, Zach Landa, competed at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque where he finished 10th overall with a throw of 61-1.5 (18.63m).

The trio’s success moved Arizona up to the No. 1 men’s shot team in the country.

Number one in the nation



For the third week in a row, Arizona men’s shot put ranks first in the nation in the USTFCCCA Event Squad Rankings!



The team has had 3 Wildcats win the event this season: Zach Landa, Tyler Michelini, and Youssef Koudssi! #BearDown | #BeLezoLike pic.twitter.com/iDOtgtKeK4 — Arizona Track & Field/Cross Country (@ArizonaTrack) February 20, 2024

Arizona is also excelling in women’s shot put. Tapenisa Havea won the event at the NAU Tune Up with a throw of 52-4.75 (15.97m). Also in Flagstaff, Emma Gates won the women’s high jump with a season best clearance of 5-10.75 (1.80m). Teammate Diana Ramos placed runner-up with a clearance of 5-8.75 (1.75m).

NCAA Indoor Championships take place in Boston March 8-9.