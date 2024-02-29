How to watch, what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball hosts USC

It might be the most important weekend for Arizona women’s basketball since the 2021 Final Four. Not only are the Wildcats honoring three seniors—one of whom has been with the program since that Final Four year—but they’re trying to solidify a place in this year’s NCAA Tournament and looking to the future by hosting two recruits.

To kick things off, they will host JuJu Watkins and her Women of Troy. Arizona didn’t have many answers for them when the two teams played in the Galen Center. USC won that game 81-64.

They tried a box-and-one to try to limit the damage Watkins could do, but that just gave Kayla Padilla room to go off from beyond the arc. The grad transfer from Penn averages 7.7 points per game but had 15 on 5-for-9 shooting. All five of her makes were from outside the 3-point line.

While Arizona is trying to get the win and secure the postseason berth it wants, it will also be trying to impress recruits this weekend. There will be a recruit there for each game. One of them appears to be a former teammate of freshman guard Skylar Jones, four-star 2025 point guard Destiny Jackson out of Whitney Young in Chicago.

Jackson has taken visits to Illinois and Wisconsin. She has also been offered by Arizona State.

Arizona has been listed as a finalist by at least two other 2025 recruits, Darianna “Dee” Alexander and Aaliyah Chavez. However, the second visitor may not be from the U.S. and she may not be in the 2025 class. Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said earlier in the month that the program is looking for internationals in the 2024 class, as well.

No. 7 USC Women of Troy (21-5, 11-5) @ Arizona Wildcats (16-12, 8-8)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Streaming: The Pac-12 Now app or Pac-12.com. Both require a logon from a TV provider.

Radio: Varsity Network

Stats: Arizona Live Stats

Odds: DraftKings has USC as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 133.5.