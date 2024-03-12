A Q&A with Arizona’s new athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois

Desireé Reed-Francois left as the University of Mizzou’s athletic director and took the Arizona athletic director position in a time where the university was facing a financial crisis.

Reed-Francois graduated from the James E. Rogers College of Law at the UA in 1997 and felt this was a move to come back home.

We got some time to sit and talk with the new woman in charge of Arizona athletics. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Devin Homer: How has your first little over a week gone?

Desiree Reed-Francois: “It’s been fantastic. I think I’m on day seven, eight right now. I was in Los Angeles. I was in Las Vegas for the women’s tournament. In Los Angeles for the USC and the UCLA game. I’ve been talking with our coaches. I met with our Student Athlete Advisory Committee. Met with football. Met with basketballs. Our student-athletes are returning this week because they’re on spring break so I can’t wait to spend some time with them. They are the best part of what we do, and so I’m looking forward to hearing about their hopes and their dreams. And our staff too, we obviously love our staff a lot.”

DH: I know athletics were big for you growing up, can you talk about how being a student-athlete helped shape you as an athletic director?

DRF: “Every season we played one to two sports. That’s just what we did in our family, and if we weren’t playing a sport, we were watching a sport. And if we weren’t watching a sport, then back in the day we used to read the Argus and my brother and I would fight over who got the sports page first. And I would wake up earlier so I would race and get it before him because we’re huge 49ers fans, Oakland A’s fans and Golden State Warriors.

“I used to take BART over the weekends. I watched the Oakland A’s games and from Fremont to Hegenberger. So yeah, sports has just been part of our DNA. Growing up as a little girl, you could compete. It was like you have a natural need to want to compete and sports was a way that you could do that without being judged.”

DH: Missiou athletes thrived under you with high GPA’s semester after semester. Can you talk about the importance of making sure an athlete gets an education while they are here for four years?

DRF: “Thank you for asking that question. We were really proud of the fact that at Mizzou we had five straight semesters of record GPAs. That was a point of emphasis and a point of pride quite frankly. Our young people, whether it’s at Mizzou, University of Tennessee, Virginia Tech, University of Arizona, that degree lasts them a lifetime. Even if they play in the NFL right I think that’s like what, 3.4% of division one student-athletes go on to play in the NFL but the average career is 4.3. And I might have screwed that up but no matter what, it’s under 5%. Right?

“And I would meet with a lot of recruits at the prior place. And I would talk to their parents and I would talk about why Jackson chose Mizzou and we embrace that before I was the athletic director. He chose it and then I followed him, and so I redefined helicopter parenting. But now we’ve cut the cord and now I’m here and he’s there. But what I would talk with the recruits about was the 50.

“What I mean by that is, so 18 to 22, so you graduated at 22. And then you go to the NFL for four years, that takes you to 26. If your average life expectancy is 76.6 years. You have 50 years to impact the world. How do you want to do that? These young people have an incredible opportunity not only to earn a valuable degree and to learn some of the most incredible lessons on the court, in the pool, on the fields. But how do they want to impact the world and that’s what I find so inspiring when you hear about what our student-athletes want to do and what they want to accomplish.”

DH: Staying on the education, you taught law classes during your career, can you talk about that experience and if that experience helped shape the athletic director you are now?

DRF: “I’m a teacher at heart and I love teaching. I’ll probably hit up the dean and see if I could teach at the law school. I need a little bit of time. I gotta get my feet underneath me here. But I love teaching. When you teach a subject, it forces you to continue to always be pushing to make sure that what you’re doing isn’t because this is what you’ve always done. But are you skating to where the puck is going? Not where the puck is. Are you continuing to challenge and find the best way of doing something and when I teach something, you have to be that much—it makes you better, while you’re teaching your students it also makes you better as a leader, makes you better as a communicator. And I find working with students, they’re authentic and they value people who are authentic. I loved my students at the University of Missouri. I’ve met a few students here at Arizona but they were on break last week. So, I look forward to getting to know them. Because students just they’re honest, and they’re authentic and they’re real. And when you’re teaching a class, they’re gonna challenge and they’re not going to be afraid of challenging you and I love that. I love debate. I’m a lawyer for God’s sake.”

Kim Doss: I want to jump in there. What do you think the role of athletics within the academy is? People talk about it being the front porch, but that’s kind of advertising. What is its role in helping the academic pursuit?

DRF: “When you have a vibrant and strong competitive athletic department, it benefits the overall university. We will be great partners here with our campus colleagues. We’re always going to be wondering how can what we do help the overall university. And when you have a strong athletic department—you mentioned brand—the brand of the university goes up because people see. When you have 10 million people seeing the University of Alabama against the University of Michigan, that’s 10 million people who are focusing on those schools. So it helps your overall brand. It helps your admissions. That’s been a well-documented fact when you have a vibrant sports program, your admissions goes up. It helps philanthropy when it’s something that it doesn’t matter your station in life, we are all Wildcats. It doesn’t matter if you come from Phoenix, if you come from Kingman, if you come from Globe, if you come from Fremont, California, we all care about the Wildcats. And that’s something we can all talk about. It galvanizes people and it brings people together. When we all want to belong to something, might as well belong to something really special.”

KD: When you think about that, its role in academia, then how important does Title IX become not just as something you’ve got to do because it’s the law, but as an integral part of what you’re doing?

DRF: “I’d like to think we’re past this mindset of a have-to versus this as an opportunity. And this is just part of what we do, like fundamental fairness. I think we all basically want that, and so that’s what we look at.

“The one thing I’ve always appreciated about the Pac-12 and the University of Arizona is holistic championship expectations and championship success. You look right out that window and you see 22 championship banners. I think eight of which are by Coach (Mike) Candrea. That’s 2018. It was women’s golf, and I was here in 1997 when men’s basketball won the national championship.

“I don’t believe that it’s an ‘or’ proposition. And what I mean by that, we are going to be an ‘and.’ When we are excellent at one sport, that helps other sports. When we are great at women’s softball, that’s going to help baseball. When baseball goes to the College World Series and wins the national championship, people are going to be talking about the University of Arizona at a time when it’s going to help football. Or when football is great, you know what, it’s going to be like rising tide.

“I believe in comprehensive excellence. For example, when you hire one great coach, it makes it easier to hire the next great coach. Specifically when we hired (softball coach) Kristie Fox at UNLV, it made it easier for me to hire (volleyball coach) Dawn Sullivan. Because blue-chip people want to be around blue-chip people. Our recruits at football, I’m sure want to be around great recruits in women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s basketball. It’s just excellence breeds excellence.”

DH: In the 2023 fiscal year Arizona overspent on athletics by 32 million and during your time at Mizzou, you led them to a surplus budget for the first time in six years. Is that possible to do here and if so how?

DRF: “Do I think it’s possible? Absolutely. We’re going to, but I say that with we’re going to have to look at what we’re currently doing. And I say that on day seven, and that I don’t know what’s working really well, where we’re spending our money, how we’re raising our money. Can we optimize? You’re either a cost center or you’re a profit center. And are our cost centers the most efficient and effective? Are our profit centers the most efficient and effective? So, we’re going to look at every one of those revenue opportunities and maximize them, and we’re going to look across the board at every single one of those units and just make sure that they’re most efficient and effective.”