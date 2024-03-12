Wildcat Wrap: Arizona men’s tennis achieves top-5 ranking for first time in program history

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona men’s tennis is solidifying itself as one of the top programs in the country.

Coach Clancy Shields’ team reached another milestone this week as the Wildcats earned a top-5 ranking for the first time in program history. Arizona is ranked No. 5 in the latest ITA poll after defeating No. 11 Illinois on the road this past weekend.

Arizona enters Pac-12 play at 14-2 with five top-25 wins. No win was arguably more impressive than the Wildcats’ 4-3 victory over the Illini in Champagne on Sunday.

After dropping the doubles point, Arizona stepped up in singles competition, getting points from No. 52 Jay Friend, Herman Hoeyeraal, Nick Lagaev and Casper Christensen.

It was Friend who delivered the match-clinching point, taking down No. 30 Karlis Ozolins 7-5, 6-7 (11-13), 6-4.

BIG MOVES‼️



No.52 Jay Friend dominates No.30 Karlis Ozolins 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 to secure the ranked victory over No.11 Illinois 4-3 #BearDown x #ArizonaTennis pic.twitter.com/VyAGO2Jzqi — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) March 10, 2024

Arizona returns to action this week when it travels to face No. 44 USC on Friday, then takes on No. 29 UCLA on Sunday.

Beach volleyball

Beach volleyball opened Pac-12 play this past weekend at the Pac-12 South Invitational in Tempe where it went 1-3.

The Wildcats began the invitational on a positive note, defeating Utah 3-2 on Friday. Arizona won points on courts No. 3, 4 and 5, including a straight set victory from Ashlyn Zilliken and Miranda Erro on court No. 5.

Later on Friday, Arizona lost to Washington 4-1 with the lone point coming from Zilliken and Erro.

Arizona was swept on Sunday, falling to USC 5-0 and to ASU 3-2.

Arizona returns to action on Thursday when it hosts Park University and Benedictine University at Mesa.

Women’s golf

Arizona women’s golf last week won its third Pac-12 Golfer of the Week award when Nena Wongthanavimok took home the award after guiding the Wildcats to a first-place finish at the Gators Invitational.

Wongthanavimok shot below 70 in all three rounds to break her career tournament scoring record with 204 strokes.

Arizona won the event 16 strokes, the program’s largest margin of victory in an event since 2020.

Wongthanavimok joins teammates Gile Bite Starkute and Charlotte Back as Pac-12 Golfer of the Week recipients.